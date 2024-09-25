SHARE

Games Industry Biz reports: “A study conducted by the University of Oxford in collaboration with FuturLab and PowerWash Simulator has found that 72% of players were likely to experience an uplift in mood during play sessions. The report, which was published in the Games: Research and Practice Journal, analysed data from 8,695 players from 39 countries including the US, UK, Canada and Germany.”

