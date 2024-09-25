Games Industry Biz reports: “A study conducted by the University of Oxford in collaboration with FuturLab and PowerWash Simulator has found that 72% of players were likely to experience an uplift in mood during play sessions. The report, which was published in the Games: Research and Practice Journal, analysed data from 8,695 players from 39 countries including the US, UK, Canada and Germany.”
Home Featured Top Slider Oxford University Study With PowerWash Simulator Finds 72% Feel Happier While Playing...