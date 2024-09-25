PR Newswire reports: “Google Cloud today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Snap Inc. to power generative AI experiences within My AI, Snapchat’s AI-powered chatbot and one of the largest consumer chatbots available today. Snapchat will leverage the strong multimodal capabilities of Gemini on Vertex AI, particularly the technology’s ability to understand and operate across different types of information like text, audio, image, video, and code, to offer more engaging and innovative features for the Snapchat community through My AI.”

