Broadband TV News reports: “Disney had expanded its paid sharing program that allows members to ‘extend’ their household to friends and family members. These features and capabilities are now available in Europe, the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Asia-Pacific region after launching in select markets over the summer. It’s the latest action by streamers to combat the unlicensed sharing of passwords and follows a similar stance from Netflix.”
Home Applications Disney+ Expands Paid Sharing Program