GamesBeat reports: “Gaxos.AI has launched its Gaxos Labs AI development tools so game developers can increase revenue, accelerate development and empower player creativity. Roseland, New Jersey-based Gaxos has debuted Gaxos Labs, its AI tools for game developers and publishers. It empowers game developers to accelerate the development process, enhance creativity and increase revenue through its proprietary generative AI asset editor and Unity plugin.”

