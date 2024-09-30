GamesBeat reports: “Future Trash announced today that it has raised $5 million in its seed round of funding. It plans to put the money towards developing and launching its original IP, FOAD, on the UEFN platform within Fortnite. FOAD centers around various party games featuring anthropomorphic explosive devices, “aesthetically inspired by 90’s rebel teenage nostalgia,” according to the company’s founders.”
Home Featured Top Slider Future Trash Raises $5M To Build Its IP Within Fortnite’s Platform