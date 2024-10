IMDb reports: “The word “superhero” is thrown around pretty loosely; obviously it refers to spandex-clad heroes created by comics giants Marvel and DC, like Batman or Spider-Man. But Invincible, created by Image Comics, is also a superhero. Hellboy, created by Dark Horse, is a superhero, right? Obviously yes, but they apparently couldn’t be marketed as such, because Marvel and DC have been sharing a trademark in the term “Super Hero” since 1967.”

