TechCrunch reports: “A number of YouTube videos featuring music from artists such as Adele, Green Day, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, and R.E.M. have been unplayable in the United States since Saturday. For example, if you try to play Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone” (whether it’s the classic album recording or a live performance), you are instead told: “This video contains content from SESAC. It is not available in your country.” Sometimes, you even get to watch a pre-roll ad before you see the message.”

Read More