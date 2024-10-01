GamesBeat reports: “Devolver Digital today revealed Big Fan Games, its new publishing label and wholly owned subsidiary. Big Fan Games is a small team focused on indie creators — specifically, on indie creators who are interested in making games licensed from existing franchises. The new studio’s team has several members from Good Shepherd Entertainment, and its mandate appears to focus on the promise of what indie-game creativity can bring to licensed titles.”
Home Featured Top Slider Devolver Digital Launches New Publishing Label Big Fan Games