IGN reports: “VTuber Ironmouse has overtaken Kai Cenat to become the most-subscribed Twitch streamer ever. Ironmouse is a Puerto Rican-American VTuber and founding member of the VTuber group VShojo which launched in 2020. She’s best known for anime, singing, voice acting, art, gaming, and variety streaming content, with 2.1 million followers on Twitch. Ironmouse passed Kai Cenat’s previous record of over 306,000 Twitch subscribers (different to followers) after a subathon that will see half the money raised donated to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.”

Read More