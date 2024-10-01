Variety reports: “YouTube reached a deal with performing rights organization SESAC on new licensing terms, which will restore music videos for artists that went dark on the platform over the weekend. Songs by Adele, Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Green Day, R.E.M., Burna Boy, Rush and other artists were blocked Saturday (Sept. 28) for YouTube’s U.S. viewers due to the dispute between YouTube and SESAC, which represents 30,000 members and 1.5 million compositions (and is smaller than ASCAP or BMI).”

