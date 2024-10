WIRED reports: “Microsoft deleted the over-eager office assistant Clippy some 17 years ago, but the vision for a friendly and optimistic AI helper has apparently found its way out of the Recycle Bin. The company is overhauling Copilot, the text-based artificial intelligence tool bundled with Windows and other software, with the addition of vision, voice, and the ability to solve more complex problems—along with a more “encouraging” personality.”

Read More