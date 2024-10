The Verge reports: “Nvidia’s beta app for its GPUs is nearing its journey to a full release, and the company says it intends to “migrate all remaining GeForce Experience users” to the new app before the end of the year. Today, Nvidia added a few more features to get the app ready, including the ability to toggle G-Sync on and off, multi-monitor support for RTX HDR, and driver rollback.”

