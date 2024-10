Reuters reports: “OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has raised $6.6 billion from investors, which could value the company at $157 billion and cement its position as one of the most valuable private companies in the world. The funding has attracted returning venture capital investors including Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures, as well as OpenAI’s biggest corporate backer Microsoft (MSFT.O), and new participation from Nvidia (NVDA.O).”

Read More