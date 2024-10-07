Games Industry Biz reports: “Microsoft has announced several major changes to 343 Industries, the studio behind the Halo games, including a new name, a new engine, and the beginning of work on multiple new titles in its flagship shooter series. 343 Industries will now be known as Halo Studios with an Xbox Wire post adding that, as well as the rebranding, the developer is “seeing changes in culture, workflow, and how its teams are organised.”

Read More