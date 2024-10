GamesBeat reports: “Third Dimension AI raised $6.9 million to enable game developers to build 3D game worlds using generative AI. The capital will be used to expand the Third Dimension team, further train generative AI models that convert 2D (images/video) to 3D and to bring to life Third Dimension’s vision of becoming the leading 3D generation company, said Tolga Kart, CEO of Third Dimension, in an interview with GamesBeat.”

Read More