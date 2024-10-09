Digital Music News reports: “The global streaming of K-pop music continues to surge as the genre’s worldwide influence continues to grow. In the last five years, K-pop streams on Spotify (the world leader in music streaming platforms) have increased by 362% in the global market, and 182% in the United States in 2023, compared to 2018. In Southeast Asia, where K-pop is at its most popular, streaming surged by a whopping 423% during the same time period.”

