TechCrunch reports: “Meta is bringing its AI chatbot Meta AI to six countries today, including Brazil, the U.K., the Philippines, Bolivia, Guatemala, and Paraguay, Mark Zuckerberg said today in an announcement on his WhatsApp channel. The company said that apart from these countries, the company plans to release Meta AI in more countries in a gradual rollout, including the Middle East. After this rollout, Meta AI will be available in 43 countries and more than a dozen languages.”

Read More