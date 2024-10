Hypebeast reports: “Amazon and Apple have inked a deal to bring the Apple TV+ streaming service to Prime Video. While Prime Video is offered as part of Amazon’s paid Prime subscription, users are able to add on additional streamers, such as Max and Paramount+, for an additional price. Apple TV+ will cost $9.99 USD a month and users will be able to stream all of the Apple TV original shows and films within the Prime Video app.”

