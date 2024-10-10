Ad Week reports: “Today, on the last day of Advertising Week, DirecTV announced it will launch MyFree DirecTV, a dedicated free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, on Nov. 15. When it launches, MyFree DirecTV will give viewers direct access to curated FAST channel content and an extensive on-demand library, with additional channels slated to join the MyFree DirecTV platform throughout 2025 and beyond.”

