Music Business Worldwide reports: “It’s no secret that Latin Music has become a huge part of the US music industry (not to mention the music industry in many other countries as well). In 2022, Latin Music revenues in the US surpassed the USD $1 billion mark for the first time, and in 2023, they hit a new record at around $1.4 billion. This year, Latin Music could easily set a new annual record once again.”

