IGN reports: “The world of soccer video games took another twist today after Konami and FIFA — for years rivals on the virtual pitch — signed their first deal following the end of EA Sports’ long-running FIFA games. But don’t get too excited yet, it’s just for esports. Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer series had for years tussled with EA Sports’ all-conquering FIFA series before finally pivoting to the free-to-play eFootball. EA has largely cornered the market, locking up the rights to the Premier League, La Liga, and other popular leagues, with Konami left fighting for scraps.”

