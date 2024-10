Games Industry Biz reports: “71% of US consumers play video games, according to Circana’s 2024 Gamer Segmentation Report. An online survey of 5,100 respondents was conducted between May and June 2024, which found there are currently 236.4 million gamers in the US. The largest share of gamers was adults aged 45 and older at 37%, which Circana said was driven by women gamers and a growing interest in consoles.”

