Broadband TV News reports: “Doubling down on content for its AVOD and FAST Channels, wedotv, the free streaming sports and entertainment network, has closed several licensing deals with leading studios and distributors, including a multi-territory licensing deal with Fox Entertainment Global. The agreement with Fox Entertainment Global will bring hundreds of TV movies to wedotv services in the UK, DACH, Italy, the Nordics and Benelux countries.”

