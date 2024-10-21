Music Business Worldwide reports: “The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has approved a “click-to-cancel” rule that is expected to change how companies handle subscription cancellations. The regulation, taking effect 180 days after Federal Register publication, will require companies to simplify their cancellation processes to match the ease of signing up, the FTC announced Wednesday (October 16).”
US's Federal Trade Commission Finalized 'Click-To-Cancel' Rule For Subscription Services