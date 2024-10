VentureBeat reports: “Anthropic, the AI research and safety company, has announced a new suite of capabilities—including an upgraded version of its flagship AI model, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, and a new model, Claude 3.5 Haiku—that could transform how businesses automate complex workflows. But the most striking development in this release is a new feature: Claude can now use a computer like a human, navigating screens, clicking buttons, and typing text.”

Read More