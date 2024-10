Music Business Worldwide reports: “SESAC Music Group’s music-for-media production company, Audio Network, has struck a partnership with trailer music company Audiomachine. The pact will see Audio Network represent Audiomachine’s entire repertoire globally, including a “select repertoire” in the US. Beverly Hills, California-headquartered Audiomachine has produced trailer music for such films as Avatar, the Chronicles of Narnia series, Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame, and Dune.”

Read More