TheWrap reports: “After two months of sliding down Nielsen’s media distributor gauge, Disney reclaimed its top spot as football heated up. As the NFL and NCAA kicked off their fall football seasons, the Walt Disney Company accounted for 11.3% of TV usage in September. It posted gains over YouTube, which took the No. 2 spot with 10.6%, as well as NBCUniversal, which took third place with 9.3%.”

