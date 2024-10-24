Cord Cutters News reports: “This month we saw Disney raise the prices of its streaming services at the same time DIRECTV raised the price of its TV service. Earlier this year Spectrum raised its price for the second time in 12 months. This renewed the debate: what is cheaper cable TV or cord cutting? So, exactly how much are cord cutters paying for streaming? We asked over 1,000 of our readers, and more than 52% told us that they pay $60 or less a month on streaming (with 46.7% of them paying $50 or less a month).”

