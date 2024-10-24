Broadband TV News reports: “Almost 60% of new subscribers to Netflix in Great Britain signed up to its ad tier in Q3 2023. The Kantar Entertainment on Demand (EoD) study is in line with the 5.1 million additions between July and September confirmed by the streamer in its financial results published last Thursday. Although the figures are ahead of forecasts it was still the smallest subscriber gain in more than a year.”

Read More