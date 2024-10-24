GamesBeat reports: “Gaming merger and acquisition (M&A) deal activity increased for the 4th straight quarter during the September period with $2.5B in disclosed deal value and over $1 billions raised in private financings. Drake Star Partners reported in its quarterly gaming report that the market got a boost in part as public markets continued to recover, with the Drake Star Gaming Index of public game companies growing 10.2% for the first nine months of the year.”

