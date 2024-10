VentureBeat reports: “Google DeepMind and Hugging Face have just released SynthID Text, a tool for marking and detecting text generated by large language models (LLMs). SynthID Text encodes a watermark into AI-generated text in a way that helps determine if a specific LLM produced it. More importantly, it does so without modifying how the underlying LLM works or reducing the quality of the generated text.”

