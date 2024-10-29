Yahoo! Finance reports: “Nvidia (NVDA, Financials) briefly surpassed Apple (AAPL, Financials) on Friday to become the biggest company in the world, thanks to high demand for its artificial intelligence chips; Nvidia’s market capitalization reached $3.53 trillion, slightly above Apple’s $3.52 trillion. While Apple’s shares climbed 0.4%, so valuing the firm at $3.52 trillion, Nvidia’s stock rose 0.8%, so reflecting the worth of the business at the end of trade.”

Read More