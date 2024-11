Engadget reports: “OpenAI has scooped up a domain name that sounds like a logical fit. TechCrunch reports that Chat.com, which was previously bought for over $15 million, is now in the hands of the ChatGPT maker. According to the domain history website who.is, Chat.com was first registered way back in September 1996. Before OpenAI’s acquisition, it last changed hands in 2023, when HubSpot co-founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah reportedly bought it for $15.5 million.”

Read More