Music Business Worldwide reports: “Turntable Labs has launched a new social music platform that offers a virtual space where users can share and discover songs together in real-time. Hangout launches with a catalog of over 100 million tracks, secured through partnerships with Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Merlin, which represents independent labels and other rightsholders worldwide.”
Home Applications Turntable Labs’ Social Music Platform Hangout Launches With Sony, Universal And Warner...