Broadband TV News reports: “Record numbers steamed the Netflix boxing event featuring Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Saturday night. The streaming service says 60 million households watched the Paul vs. Tyson main event live around the world, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams. 50 million also tuned in for Serrano vs. Taylor 2, which is likely to be the the most watched professional women’s sporting event in US history.”

