The Verge reports: “Microsoft has been turning its OpenAI deal into a big business. Earlier this year, much of its Azure OpenAI offering, which provides access to OpenAI’s language models, was contingent on a single big spender: TikTok. But I’ve now seen a recent list of its top customers, and it’s clear that Microsoft has managed to diversify the business with a selection of major clients spending more than $1 million per month on Azure OpenAI services.”

