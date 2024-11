TechCrunch reports: “French AI startup Mistral has released a slew of updates to its product portfolio as it looks to stay competitive in the cutthroat AI space. Mistral’s Le Chat chatbot platform can now search the web — with citations in line, a la OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It’s also gained a “canvas” tool along the lines of ChatGPT Canvas, allowing users to modify, transform, or edit content, like webpage mock-ups and data visualizations, leveraging Mistral’s AI models.”

Read More