Games Industry Biz reports: “Play Ventures has closed its third gaming fund, having raised $140 million. As GamesBeat reported, Play Ventures will continue to invest in early-stage games companies. However, this round will focus on mobile free-to-play games and infrastructure and AI-enhanced gaming tools. Play Ventures has made eight investments since the closure of its third round in June 2023, including in AI startup Beyond.”

