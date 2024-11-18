Games Industry Biz reports: “Play Ventures has closed its third gaming fund, having raised $140 million. As GamesBeat reported, Play Ventures will continue to invest in early-stage games companies. However, this round will focus on mobile free-to-play games and infrastructure and AI-enhanced gaming tools. Play Ventures has made eight investments since the closure of its third round in June 2023, including in AI startup Beyond.”
Home Featured Top Slider Play Ventures Raises $140m In Third Gaming Fund