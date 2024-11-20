Huffpost reports: “Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, on Wednesday announced the spinoff of many of its cable TV channels, including MSNBC, carrying out a plan the company had hinted at earlier this year. In addition to MSNBC, the portfolio of the newly created company titled “SpinCo” will also comprise CNBC, USA, Oxygen and E!, among other channels, as well as digital assets, including Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes. Those assets made about $7 billion in revenue in the year that ended Sept. 30, the company said in a press release.”

