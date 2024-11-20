Music Business Worldwide reports: “Apple-owned music identification app Shazam has announced a milestone, surpassing 100 billion song recognitions since its launch. Shazam notes that the number equates to approximately 12 songs identified for every person on the planet. To put it into perspective, Shazam says reaching this number would require an individual to use Shazam to identify a song every second for 3,168 consecutive years.”

