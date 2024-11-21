Games Industry Biz reports: “Sony is introducing support for cloud streaming on the PS Portal for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The news was shared on PlayStation’s blog a couple of days ago, with the feature still in beta for now and meaning users are able to play on the Portal without needing a PS5. A select number of titles from the PS Plus catalogue (over 120 PS5 games, the announcement said) are available to stream, up to 1080p/60fps.”

