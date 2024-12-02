EuroGamer reports: “Fortnite has finally done it. Tonight’s Remix Finale event has at last beaten the game’s long-standing concurrent player record for a live concert, set back in 2020 when 12.3 million players tuned in for the first broadcast of its lockdown-era Travis Scott concert. 14.3 million people were in-game tonight for Fortnite’s Remix Finale event, according to the game’s public player stats, while millions more were watching online via Twitch and YouTube.”
