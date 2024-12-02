Media Play News reports: “Peacock streaming’s increased involvement in live events continues to pay dividends for NBCUniversal. The streamer’s live access to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City helped the 98-year-old event draw its biggest-ever televised audience of 31.3 million viewers across Peacock and NBC — up 10% from last year’s record 28.5 million viewers, according to data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.”

Read More