Music Business Worldwide reports: “Universal Music Group (UMG) and Cardiff-based Rescape Innovation have teamed up to explore a new virtual reality (VR) treatment for anxiety that incorporates personalized music. The collaborative research project, dubbed ‘VR-Melody’, aims to develop a new approach to mental health treatment by integrating music, scenic virtual environments, and active listening exercises, according to a press release on Wednesday (December 11).”

