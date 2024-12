TechCrunch reports: “ChatGPT may currently be the No. 1 app on the iPhone App Store in the U.S., but it’s not Apple’s iPhone app of the year. That honor goes to a newer app for videographers, called Kino. Launched this spring from Lux, the company behind the professional photography app Halide, Kino advances mobile video recording with in-app lessons and features that help iPhone owners get more out of their cameras.”

Read More