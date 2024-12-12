MSN reports: “Warner Bros. Discovery is separating its linear television business from its streaming business and film studios. It follows a similar move by Comcast, which announced in November it would spin off all of its NBCUniversal cable networks except Bravo into a stand-alone company. The new corporate structure will be complete by the middle of next year, WBD said. Unlike Comcast, WBD won’t spin its assets off into a separate company.”

