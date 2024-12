The Wrap reports: “YouTube TV is increasing its price, again, with the live TV streaming service moving from $72.99 to $82.99 per month, starting in January. Customers received an email on the price hike on Thursday morning. The service — owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet — said in its email that the $10 bump is needed to “keep up with the rising cost of content and the investment we make in the quality of our service.”

