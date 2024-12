Yahoo! Finance reports: “ChatGPT Search, OpenAI’s AI-powered web search experience, is now live for all ChatGPT users — with several new features in tow. By default, ChatGPT will automatically determine which questions to route through ChatGPT Search, or users can tap a new “Search the web” icon in the ChatGPT interface. ChatGPT Search shows summarized answers from different online sources, as well as “rich” content like embedded photos and YouTube videos.”

Read More