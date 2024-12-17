Music Week reports: “SoundCloud is introducing a new artist subscription plan called Artist, designed to be more affordable for emerging musicians. Priced at $3.25 a month (or $39/year), the Artist plan sits between Basic (free) and Artist Pro subscriptions ($8.25 a month, formerly known as Next Pro). “By lowering the cost of entry, we’re giving more artists the opportunity to break into the music industry, find their audience, and start monetising their work,” said a statement.”

