VentureBeat reports: “On the ninth day of its holiday-themed stretch of product announcements known as “12 Days of OpenAI,” OpenAI is rolling out its most advanced model, o1, to third-party developers through its application programming interface (API). This marks a major step forward for devs looking to build new advanced AI applications or integrate the most advanced OpenAI tech into their existing apps and workflows, be they enterprise or consumer-facing.”

Read More